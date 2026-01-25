The New York Giants are heading into 2026 with a new head coach, in John Harbaugh. New York is trying to return to the glory days when Eli Manning was running the team and winning Super Bowls. Manning, who keeps up with the Giants, is making a bold statement about the team's young quarterback.

Manning is comparing Giants play caller Jaxson Dart to Josh Allen, the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills.

“He kind of has that Josh Allen ability to run and make plays with his feet, which is amazing,” Manning said, per RG.org. “But also make the throws on time when you need them.”

Dart battled injuries in his rookie season in 2025. While the Giants had a losing year, Dart showed flashes of brilliance. He frequently used his legs to pick up yards on busted plays.

“As a young quarterback, he didn’t make many mistakes. He wasn’t forcing it into double coverage,” Manning added.

Dart finished the 2025 season with 2,272 passing yards and 15 touchdowns.

John Harbaugh is excited to work with Jaxson Dart and the Giants

Harbaugh was fired by the Baltimore Ravens following the 2025 season, but it didn't take long for him to find a new home. He is now tasked with leading the Giants back to the playoffs. New York has struggled since Tom Coughlin was head coach of the team, years ago.

Harbaugh and Dart had their first meeting. Reports show that the two had a good rapport.

“That's kind of a big deal. I'm excited about Jaxson Dart,” Harbaugh said during his introductory press conference, per USA Today. “You build your team around your quarterback. You build your team around your players and what they do well. I like the way he plays. I like his talent, skill set, all the things he's accomplished, but more than that, I like who he is and what he's about.

“To me, he's about football. This young guy loves football. He wants to talk football all the time and that's kind of what I like doing too. So, I think we're going to have a lot of great conversations. I can't wait to get started with him.”

Giants fans hope that the two can make magic again for New York.