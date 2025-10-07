The New York Giants are getting some good news about the health of their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart. Dart is good to go for a Thursday Night Football game with the Philadelphia Eagles, per NFL Network. Dart got hurt in the team's recent victory over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dart is nursing a hamstring problem, but told reporters he is playing Thursday. The rookie has shown some flashes of brilliance this season for New York, who is struggling with a 1-4 mark. The team's lone win this campaign is that contest against the Chargers.

Dart gave a very concise answer when asked if he was playing against the Eagles Thursday.

“Never a doubt,” Dart said, per ESPN.

In a 26-14 loss to the Saints, Dart played through his hamstring pain. He threw two touchdown passes and two interceptions. He finished his day with 202 passing yards, and another 55 yards rushing. Dart appeared frazzled at times and fumbled the football with no one near him at one point in the game.

Giants are hoping for big things from Jaxson Dart

The Giants have struggled mightily in recent seasons. Giants coach Brian Daboll is considered to be on the hot seat. This offseason, the New York franchise drafted Dart and signed free-agent Russell Wilson to help in the quarterback room.

Dart has battled his way into the starting role. He and fellow rookie running back Cam Skattebo are leading the way for the team on offense. Skattebo finished the Saints game as New York's leading rusher, with 59 yards on the ground. He also posted six receptions for 45 yards.

This season, the Giants rookie quarterback has posted 313 passing yards. He has three touchdown passes to go with two interceptions. Dart has also completed 65 percent of his passing attempts.

The Giants and Eagles play Thursday at 8:15 ET. Philadelphia enters the game with a 4-1 record.