The New York Giants have already had quite an exciting offseason. New York landed John Harbaugh as their next head coach, which injected the organization with hope for the future. Now Harbaugh plans to interview a talented coach who could serve a major role on the offensive coaching staff.

The Giants are interviewing former Titans head coach Brian Callahan for their quarterbacks coach position, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Callahan already has quite a bit of experience as a quarterbacks coach in the NFL. He served in the same role with the Lions from 2016-17 and Raiders in 2018.

Callahan left the Raiders to become the offensive coordinator with the Bengals from 2019-23. Then he spent a little more than one season with the Titans as their head coach.

Callahan was even a backup quarterback at UCLA from 2002-05 before becoming a graduate assistant and kicking off his coaching career.

But New York is not the only team to express interest in Callahan after his failed tenure in Tennessee. Callahan interviewed with the Chargers for their vacant offensive coordinator position in January. He also received interest from the Buccaneers for the same role.

The Giants were also rumored to be interested in both Callahan and Kliff Kingsbury at offensive coordinator earlier in February.

Article Continues Below

Callahan is still clearly respected around the league, which shows that he is still a talented coach. But perhaps he simply isn't head coach material.

New York is on the hunt for someone who can work closely with second-year QB Jaxson Dart. Dart played well during his rookie season, but he still has a lot of room to grow. That makes the quarterbacks coach a surprisingly important role for the organization in 2026.

The Giants signed former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy to the same role on February 3rd. Nagy is also an experienced quarterback developer, working closely with both Mitchell Trubisky and Patrick Mahomes throughout his career.

New York is going all out to surround Dart with a talented coaching staff.

It will be fascinating to see how Dart looks during his sophomore season later this year.