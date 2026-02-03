The New York Giants should be excited about what the future holds. New York enters a new era under head coach John Harbaugh, who signed a five-year contract back in January. Harbaugh has been building his coaching staff ever since and finally made a big acquisition on Tuesday.

The Giants are hiring former Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as their new OC per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Nagy is an experienced play-caller who has worked with some of the best players in the NFL, including Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes.

He will have a key role on Harbaugh's coaching staff.

Nagy's contract in Kansas City expired after the 2025 season. The Chiefs brought back Eric Bieniemy to replace Nagy at offensive coordinator. However, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently praised Nagy and endorsed the idea of him landing a head coaching job.

Nagy was the OC in Kansas City for the past three seasons during his second stint with the team. He was also the head coach of the Bears from 2018-21 during the Mitchell Trubisky era.

Article Continues Below

Every coordinator hire in the NFL is important, but Nagy will have an especially crucial role with the Giants. New York needs second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart to continue developing as the team's franchise leader. Nagy was part of a coaching staff that worked wonders with QB Patrick Mahomes. While they are not the same player, the pressure will still be on Nagy to unlock Dart's potential.

The Giants initially wanted to bring former Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken over to pair with Harbaugh. However, that plan failed after Monken was hired by the Browns as their next head coach.

Now the Giants have filled their coordinator vacancies after already hiring Dennard Wilson as defensive coordinator. New York also added Chris Horton as assistant head coach/special teams coordinator.

The future in New York certainly looks bright with Harbaugh running the show.

It will be fascinating to watch how the Giants retool their roster during the offseason.