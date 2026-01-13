John Harbaugh is the top free agent for the NFL's head coach hiring cycle. The Tennessee Titans entered the picture per reports along with the Cleveland Browns. But the New York Giants entered the picture Monday, with the sibling of John Mara involved.

Ian O'Connor of The Athletic revealed that executive Chris Mara met with Harbaugh at Mara's house for “an informal meeting.”

Connor Hughes of SNY reported Monday that Harbaugh is deciding between the Giants or the Atlanta Falcons.

And this scenario welcomes Kevin Stefanski into the picture too.

Giants backup plan revealed if John Harbaugh isn't hired

Hughes revealed that the former Browns head coach heads to whichever team doesn't end up with Harbaugh.

Yet there's one other team still lurking per Hughes.

“The Miami Dolphins have Harbaugh interest, too, although they already made their general manager decision (Jon-Eric Sullivan). There could be additional vacancies opening after Wild Card Weekend,” Hughes helped add.

Harbaugh will bring one Super Bowl ring and 180 career victories into his next stop. Signs point to the Giants desiring a past head coach instead of a coordinator.

Hughes adds that former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph (also a former HC) conducted virtual interviews with the Giants. Even NYG franchise legend and former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce interviewed electronically.

Harbaugh lost his head coaching job with the Baltimore Ravens after falling to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North title. He had coached the franchise since 2008, including leading their last Super Bowl title run in the 2013 season.