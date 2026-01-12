John Harbaugh has been one of the most sought-out coaches for teams looking to fill their vacancies, as he may be the best candidate on the market. There have already been rumors of what Harbaugh is looking for in his next coaching venture, and some teams seem to be willing to do whatever it takes to land him.

At the same time, Harbaugh has to be interested in the job as well, and there are some teams that have his interest. One of those teams is the Tennessee Titans, and Cam Ward is the draw for Harbaugh, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

“As we wait for John Harbaugh to finalize his interviews, sources say he likes what he sees in the Titans — Cam Ward, $100m+ in cap space, high picks, new stadium, GM Mike Borgonzi. Not saying he’s going to Tennessee. Just that, for now, I expect them to be firmly in the mix,” Garafolo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Titans have a good foundation for a coach looking to come in and build a culture, and Harbaugh may like what he sees from the outside looking in.

Ward just finished his rookie season and showed flashes of potential throughout the the year, but of course, there was a lot of dysfunction and lack of talent with a record of 3-14. With a coach like Harbaugh, who was big in the ascension of Lamar Jackson, and also coached Joe Flacco, he could do wonders for Ward.

A few days ago, there were rumors that Harbaugh was doing his research on Ward and Jaxson Dart, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

“John Harbaugh is spending today and the next few days watching film specifically on quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. He’s also been in contact with team decision makers, while continuing to communicate with potential members of his own coaching staff,” Dianna Russini wrote X.

Harbaugh is still taking interviews from other teams, so nothing is set in stone. The fact that he is considering the Titans is something that should be big for the franchise.