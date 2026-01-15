The New York Giants have snagged arguably the biggest fish in the coaching pool, signing former Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh to be their HC. Harbaugh, who spent 17 years coaching the Ravens before getting fired this offseason, will now lead the young New York squad after a fervent effort from the franchise.

With a new coach comes new personnel… or rather, a familiar face for Harbaugh. The new Giants head coach is bringing in one of his most trusted coaches with him. Mike Garofolo reports that Harbaugh's OC with the Ravens, Todd Monken, is the leading candidate for the open offensive coordinator job in New York.

“A big spot for John Harbaugh’s #Giants staff will be offensive coordinator for Jaxson Dart & Co,” Garofolo wrote. “Todd Monken, #Ravens OC the last 3 years, is among the leading candidates, sources say. Still a search to be held and a few options for Monken on the table but he’s the early leader.”

Additionally, Garofolo reports that more Ravens assistants could join him with the Giants. That being said, most of the current Ravens assistants are under contract until 2027.

Article Continues Below

“There’s also the question of how many #Ravens assistants under contract Harbaugh will take with him to the #Giants and whether Baltimore will allow them out. Expect some valued by the organization to stick but there will certainly be Harbaugh guys in East Rutherford.”

The Giants were the first of the nine teams with a head coach opening to hire a coach. The man they chose was easily the most sought-after name in the market. Harbaugh was let go by the Ravens this offseason after missing the playoffs. Under Harbaugh, the Ravens have experienced a lot of success, winning multiple division titles, five AFC Championship Game appearances, and a Super Bowl win in 2012.

The Giants are hoping that Harbaugh brings a similar impact to their team. Unlike his old Ravens teams, the Giants are younger and less established. That being said, they have promising pieces on both ends of the ball who could become the cornerstones of a contender in the NFC.