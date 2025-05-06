It appears that former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is the only one interested in an ownership stake in the team, as his former teammate, Michael Strahan, is bidding against him.

After it was reported that Manning was assembling a group of investors for an ownership stake in the Giants, it is now being reported that Strahan is also eyeing 10% of the team, per Pro Football Talk.

Strahan is partnering with Marc Lasry for this endeavor. Of course, they will need to come up with over $750 million to buy 10% of the team.

While they are competing against each other, Manning had “preliminary conversations” with Strahan about joining forces. Ultimately, he chose to do it separately.

We will have to see how it shakes out over the coming months. Giants owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and their families announced their exploration of a sale of a “minority, non-controlling stake” in the team in February 2o25.

Strahan and Manning are two of the Giants' most legendary players. Both have had their jersey numbers retired by the team, and they were teammates during the Giants' Super Bowl 42 victory over the New England Patriots.

Now, they will compete for a 10% ownership stake in their former team. Strahan and Manning only played for Big Blue in their careers, which both lasted over a decade.

Strahan first joined the team in 1993 as a second-round draft pick. He was part of the team when they drafted Manning in the 2004 NFL Draft.

He stuck around through the 2007 season. Strahan retired on a high note, winning his only Super Bowl in his final season. He still holds the NFL record for the most sacks in a regular season (22.5).

Strahan retired as a seven-time NFL Pro Bowler. He was also named to six All-Pro teams (four First-team, three Second-team) and was Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

Manning, meanwhile, played for more than a decade after his first Super Bowl win. Four years after first beating the Patriots, the Giants did it again, due in large part to Manning's late-game heroics.

He retired after the 2019 season, ending his career as a four-time Pro Bowler. Manning won two Super Bowls and was named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year as well.

They both have extensive resumes with the Giants. Now, it appears only one will prevail in the battle over a 10% stake in the Giants.