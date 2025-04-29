A half-decade after he retired, New York Giants legend Eli Manning may return to the franchise with his latest move to gain an ownership stake.

Bloomberg reports that Manning is putting together a group of investors to bid for a part of the Giants. In February 2025, the Mara and Tisch families began exploring the sale of a minority, non-controlling stake in the Giants.

According to the report, Manning has spoken to several individual investors about it. These investors included fellow retired NFL players.

We will have to see if it works out for Manning. He is a legend of the team, but becoming an owner is a different ballgame. If it does, he would join the man he beat in two Super Bowls, Tom Brady, as a former player-turned-owner.

Brady is a partial owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. He is also the lead color commentator for Fox's NFL broadcasts simultaneously. Manning has the ManningCast, which he does with his brother Peyton, for ESPN.

Eli Manning's Giants career

Manning was the Giants quarterback for 16 seasons. He was drafted first overall in the 2004 NFL Draft in a class that included Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers.

After taking the reins from Kurt Warner, Manning didn't look back for over a decade as the starter. He didn't miss a game until 2017 when he was benched for a game in favor of Geno Smith.

He won his second Super Bowl during the 2011 season. However, in the last years of his career, he only made the playoffs once (in 2016). The Giants had a quick first-round exit after playing the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card Round.

Manning retired after the 2019 season. During the offseason leading up to the regular season, the Giants drafted who they thought was going to be Manning's successor, Daniel Jones.

However, Jones would only last about six seasons with the team. They finally moved on from him during the 2024 NFL season. He is now with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Giants recently drafted another quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Jaxson Dart, who went to Manning's alma mater, Ole Miss.

A year after his retirement, Manning was inducted into the Giants' Ring of Honor. He was also eligible for the NFL Hall of Fame in 2025, missing out in his first year of eligibility.

He still holds the franchise records for most yards and touchdowns in a career. Manning won two Super Bowls with them against the New England Patriots.