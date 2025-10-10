The New York Giants pulled off a surprising 34-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. It was a wild “Thursday Night Football” game that had many buzzing about Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. However, at one point during the contest, head coach Brian Daboll caught attention for approaching the blue medical tent after Dart went in to be checked up on.

That's not something head coaches are allowed to do, as the league is reviewing the incident. On Friday, the Giants' organization released an official statement about Daboll's actions on Thursday night, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“I spoke with coach Daboll this morning about the medical tent last night,” said President and CEO John Mara. While I firmly believe, as he has stated, that he was not trying to influence the process in any way, he understands that the appearance of going to the tent was inappropriate. We have protocols in place as a league to ensure player safety, and we need to allow our medical staff to execute those protocols without interference. We understand the situation is under review by the NFL and the NFLPA, and obviously, we will cooperate fully.”

The incident in question is when the 50-year-old head coach approached the blue medical tent during the third quarter of the “Thursday Night Football” matchup against the Eagles. You can see in the video that Daboll walks up to the blue medical tent before quickly leaving.

Article Continues Below

Brian Daboll checking in on his QB pic.twitter.com/R27Dj99Cef — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 10, 2025

During the postgame press conference, the fourth-year head coach claimed that he just wanted to make sure that Dart was okay. Brian Daboll also said that he apologized to the team physician for approaching the blue medical tent. Overall, it sounds like Daboll knows he wasn't supposed to check in on Dart in the blue medical tent, who was undergoing concussion protocols after taking a hit to the head.

"I peeked in for a couple seconds to see how a player that's important to us and important to me was doing. It was a two-second question, 'how ya doing bud?'" Brian Daboll on his blue tent visit to Jaxson Dart: pic.twitter.com/nY5WI6tZY2 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 10, 2025

The NFL and NFLPA will likely make a decision in the coming days. There is a chance Daboll will be given a fine for his actions on Thursday night.