Star New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers finally underwent ACL surgery on Tuesday. The Giants know they aren't going to be able to replace his production via free agency. However, somebody has to catch the ball in New York.

Which is why the Giants worked out wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Tuesday, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. There is no word on a potential deal between player and franchise. However, New York is at least interested in seeing what Johnson can bring to the table.

During the 2024 season, the receiver spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans. However, he didn't stick with any franchise. Johnson was a standout pass catcher during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers though, which is at least piquing the Giants' interest.

Over five years in Pittsburgh, the receiver caught 391 passes for 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 after setting career-highs in receptions (107), yardage (1,161) and touchdowns (eight).

Of course, Johnson is now far removed from that season. And after his chaotic 2024 season, it's fair to wonder how much he has left to offer. But with Nabers down, the Giants have had to rely on receivers like Wan'Dale Robinson and Theo Johnson.

Johnson, Diontae that is, won't completely change the Giants wide receiver room. Him signing with the franchise would be a dart throw from New York, hoping to get any juice left out of the wide receiver. How he performs at Tuesday's tryout, and how the Giants respond, will be extremely telling of where the team and player stand.