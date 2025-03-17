The New York Giants have Tommy DeVito as the only quarterback under contract with them at the moment. Although DeVito had his moments under center for the NFC East division team in the last two seasons, he's hardly someone who inspires much confidence about the future of New York's offense.

But the Giants still have the entire offseason to find a much better option for the starting role under center. To that end, New York has been rumored to have an offer on the table for future Pro Football Hall of Fame signal-caller Aaron Rodgers, who most recently suited up for the New York Jets.

While the Giants wait for any movement from Rodgers, they have veteran quarterback Jameis Winston coming over for a visit, according to Tom Pelissero of The NFL Network.

“Free-agent QB Jameis Winston is scheduled to visit the #Giants on Tuesday, per sources,” Pelissero shared in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

“While the New York braintrust waits for Aaron Rodgers’ decision, it‘s continuing to visit with alternatives: Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson and now Winston, the former No. 1 overall pick.”

Winston, the top overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is coming off a one-year stint with the Cleveland Browns. The former Florida State Seminoles star quarterback got chances to see action as the Browns' starting QB in 2024 following the season-ending injury of Week 1 starter Deshaun Watson. However, he was benched in the final three games of the 2024 campaign, as the Browns opted to go with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe the rest of the way.

The 31-year-old Winston hasn't blossomed into a legitimate NFL star that many expected him to be when he entered the league. His constant struggle to take care of the ball has always been a big knock on him, and his 2024 campaign wasn't any different, as he threw for 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions to go with 2,121 passing yards in 12 games for the Browns.

The Giants, however, are perhaps just trying to see other viable options should their pursuit of Rodgers end up going in their favor. It's worth mentioning as well that another Super Bowl-winning QB could be in play for the Giants, with Russell Wilson still a free agent. However, Wilson had a visit with the Browns and the Giants last week, though, he still has zero contracts on the table to think about.

In the 2024 campaign, the Giants were last in the NFL with just 16.1 points per game and 28th with 189.9 passing yards per outing.