New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo apologized after losing to the New Orleans Saints Sunday. Yet he managed to win over one member of the Saints defense during the game.

NFL Films released the sound bites of the Giants-Saints contest Monday. Demario Davis praised the 2025 day three NFL Draft pick.

“I love how you run,” Davis said after the game to Skattebo after the game. “That's how you supposed to play. Keep running.”

Davis's Saints took the 26-14 win — with their fourth quarter scoop-and-score fumble swinging the tide of the contest.

Although not everything went pleasant between Davis and Skattebo. Davis described him playfully as a “bad little kid.” Both also jarred at each other when they met up on a running play.

“What you think this is? This is a grown man game,” Davis is overheard shouting at the rookie. “You already let it go one time.”

Skattebo, however, told Davis in that sequence he gained five yards. Whereas Davis countered by saying “one yard.”

Not the first time Cam Skattebo delivered epic Giants soundbite

Skattebo has been vocal before during games. Notably during the upset of the previously undefeated Los Angeles Chargers one week ago.

The rookie emerged as the lead blocker on the Jaxson Dart keeper run into the end zone. The 5-foot-9 Skattebo took on the league's top safety Derwin James in sealing the block that sprung Dart loose.

Skattebo sent an NSFW message on the sideline after the touchdown.

“I told you I was going to run through his f—— face,” Skattebo is overheard saying.

Sideline went crazy 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ykMmV2Ewhj — New York Giants (@Giants) October 1, 2025

Skattebo has run through and around the competition during his league transition. He additionally planted 6-foot-5, 260-pound Carl Granderson in destructive fashion here.

Cam Skattebo is a psychopath 😂 pic.twitter.com/unLrURMRE8 — Coach Dan Casey (@CoachDanCasey) October 5, 2025

Now Davis surfaced as a closet Skattebo fan. And that's coming from a two-time Pro Bowl selection who's made his living pummeling running backs.