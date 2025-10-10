Following their Thursday Night Football upset of the Philadelphia Eagles, fourth-year New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson called out his skeptics.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to deliver a six-word message to his fans. The post came at 12:14 am EST on Friday, October 10, 2025, the morning after their latest win.

“Heard everything y'all had to say…” his post read.

This was Robinson's first post since the offseason. Apparently, Robinson heard what his skeptics had to say, and he felt the need to call them out after another strong game.

Wan'Dale Robinson helped the Giants beat the Eagles on Thursday Night Football

During the Giants' Week 6 game against the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, Robinson led the team in receptions (six) and receiving yards (84). He also caught the lone touchdown pass of the night from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The next best receiver was Lil' Jordan Humphrey, who had four catches for 55 yards. He was just elevated to the Giants' roster off the practice squad before their game against the Eagles.

It has been a couple of years since the Giants beat the Eagles. Even then, their last win against Philadelphia came in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. Granted, the Eagles did not play their starters for the full game.

Their Week 6 win was dominant for the Giants. Luckily for the Eagles, they will have a chance at revenge in two weeks when they meet again.

Jaxson Dart showed out with a gritty performance. He threw for 195 yards and a touchdown. Additionally, he ran for 58 yards and a touchdown. Fellow rookie, running back Cam Skattebo, ran for 98 yards. He also rushed for three touchdowns in his breakout performance.

Robinson is in his fourth year with the Giants. He was primarily used as a short-range receiver, but he has broken out in 2025. So far, he has 29 catches for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

During his first three years in the NFL, Robinson never logged more than 699 yards. If he continues at this pace, Robinson should eclipse that in 2025. He had a career-high 140 targets in 2024, catching 93 passes for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

He was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Kentucky. Robinson broke out in his last year in college, catching 104 passes for 1,334 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.