The New York Giants have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft, and their final decision with that selection largely depends on what the other two teams on the clock before them will do. The Tennessee Titans have the No. 1 pick while the Cleveland Browns are at the No. 2 spot in the order.

For what it's worth, Penn State Nittany Lions star edge rusher Abdul Carter reportedly met with Giants head coach Brian Daboll over the weekend, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Penn St. edge rusher Abdul Carter had breakfast Sunday in State College, Pa., with New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll. Carter also is now scheduled to visit the Giants on Thursday in New Jersey, and he figures to be a top-3 pick,” Schefter wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday morning.

The Titans are believed to be targeting a quarterback with the top pick, particularly Miami Hurricanes signal-caller Cam Ward. The Browns, meanwhile, are rumored to be eyeing Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver-slash-defensive back Travis Hunter at No. 2. If that's how the first two picks in the draft will go down, Carter could end up being with the Giants, though, that scenario also means that Buffaloes QB Shedeur Sanders remains up for grabs.

The Giants have addressed their quarterback depth in the offseason by adding veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but neither satisfies the franchise's desire to have a long-term answer under center. New York could also shore up its stop unit instead with the first pick.

Adding Carter to a pass-rushing unit that already features Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux will make New York's defense stouter, to say the least.

In 2024, New York was 20th in scoring defense with 24.4 points allowed per game but the team was also fifth with an 8.21 defensive sack rate percentage and inside the top 10 with 45 defensive sacks. In the same year, Carter recorded an impressive total of 12.0 sacks in 16 games for the Nittany Lions, who made it all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal round.