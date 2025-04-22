The New York Giants own the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and there has been some speculation they could take former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders. However, in recent weeks, that buzz has quieted down, and now one NFL insider reveals how he believes the franchise views Sanders.

In ESPN's latest first-round mock draft, Jordan Raanan predicts the Giants will select Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter. He goes on to explain how the franchise does not view the Colorado star as a Top 3 talent. Overall, Raanan thinks New York is all in on either Carter or Colorado's dual-man Travis Hunter.

“The Giants don't seem to view Shedeur Sanders as a top 3 talent, even with their needs at quarterback. High-level executives around the league agree that Hunter and Carter are the clear-cut top prospects in this draft — of the blue chip or generational variety. ‘You don't pass on that type of player,' general manager Joe Schoen said last week.”

New York addressed the quarterback position in free agency after signing both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to the roster. At the very least, the two of them bring plenty of starting experience to the team and could serve as a short-term solution for the Giants.

Someone like Carter or Hunter would certainly be a big get for the Giants. They're both seen as two of the blue-chip prospects in the 2025 class. Considering New York is set to pick at No. 3, and it's widely expected the Tennessee Titans will take Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward No. 1, that should leave the Giants with either Carter or Hunter.

As for Sanders, the Colorado prospect has received plenty of mixed reviews heading into the NFL Draft. Many believe he could fall into the latter portion of the first round. If he does fall into the second round, or even later into the first, there is seemingly a chance the Giants make a move to add the 23-year-old quarterback as well.