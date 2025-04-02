The New York Giants desperately need to find their starting quarterback of the future. New York is taking multiple swings at the position, adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston during NFL free agency. One NFL insider believes the Giants will use their first-round pick on a quarterback as well.

ESPN's Field Yates paired the Giants with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders in his most recent 2025 NFL mock draft.

“Despite the Giants' signings of Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, I just don't buy them passing on Sanders,” Yates wrote. “If the team is bullish on Sanders being its franchise quarterback, the veteran signings are irrelevant to that decision.”

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen want to save their jobs by finding a new quarterback. Yates explains how adding Sanders on top of Wilson and Winston could work in 2025 and in the future.

“This would be a move about the future and stability,” Yates continued. “Sanders throws with pristine accuracy and touch — he passed for 4,134 yards and completed 74% of his throws last season — but he must improve his urgency under duress.”

Yates added that Sanders could continue to learn and develop behind Russell Wilson without the pressure of having to start in Week 1.

Giants, Shedeur Sanders get reinforced endorsement from Mel Kiper

Field Yates is not the only one pairing the Giants with Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN's Mel Kiper added another endorsement to Sanders heading to New York in a recent interview.

“Well I think the quarterback room of Wilson, Winston, and DeVito is more of a law firm than a quarterback room,” Kiper joked on Get Up on Tuesday. “We're talking about a quarterback in Shedeur Sanders who I think can be a heck of a player. Now, if they don't agree and they don't love him then they don't take him.”

Kiper does not view Sanders as one of the draft's best players, but he fills a big need for New York.

“The best players in this draft, to that point, are Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, and Ashton Jeanty” Kiper continued. “Quarterbacks are down the line a bit. But they have to love the quarterback… So you sit there and you don't tip your hand because you realize that you're not picking second, you're picking third…. they don't know what Cleveland's going to do for sure [with the second overall pick.]”

Kiper explained that most experts believe the Giants will have their choice of either Carter, Hunter, or Shedeur Sanders with the third overall pick.

“The bottom line is you're in a division with Jayden Daniels, Jalen Hurts, and Dak Prescott,” Kiper concluded. “[New York will seriously consider] closing that gap. Wilson, Winston, and DeVito are not closing that gap.”

It will be interesting to see if New York gets a chance to pick Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.