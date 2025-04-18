The 2025 NFL Draft is less than one week away as it will get started on April 24th. This year's draft class is an intriguing one as it doesn't really feature a clear #1 pick or a clear standout quarterback. There are a lot of teams with early picks that need a QB, but this isn't the best year to have that need. A few of the top QBs in the draft are Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart. The Giants need a QB, and they will likely select one of those three players.

New York has the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they need a QB. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are expected to be the first two players to go, so ESPN's Matt Miller has a different option for them: Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.

“Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are fine for 2025, but the Giants' biggest long-term need is still quarterback,” Miller said. “Dart is the third-best QB on my board, even if No. 3 would be high based on value.”

ESPN's Jordan Reid has a different pick for the Giants at #3. It seems unlikely that Ward is still available at this point, but he still has the former Miami QB going to the Big Apple.

“Outside of Carter and Hunter, this class is wide open,” Reid said. “Ward seems very likely to be gone by No. 3, but the Giants would appreciate our value-based board letting him slip to them. He has great poise, accuracy and physical tools.”

It's going to be interesting to see the order in which these three QBs are drafted. All three had a lot of success at the college level and they all possess different skill sets. However, none of them significantly stand out above the others. Last year we had Caleb Williams, who was a lock to be the #1 pick in the draft. There isn't a player like that in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it will make for an interesting draft night for the Giants and other teams with early picks.