The buzz around the New York Giants adding John Harbaugh has grown throughout the week. Harbaugh has reportedly spoken with former Giants players and coaches as the team courts him for their head coaching job. The hype has reached a fever pitch following a huge update on Wednesday morning.

The Giants will interview former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Wednesday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

“Through today, the #Giants are the only team that can hire a coach. Today is the first “interview” but there have been countless conversations between Harbaugh and Giants brass,” Rapoport wrote on Wednesday. “There is a chance he does not leave the building.”

The possibility of the Giants hiring Harbaugh on Wednesday is a huge update.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz added to the update, providing some more details on New York's pursuit of Harbaugh. He also confirmed that New York has complied with all the rules needed to make a head coaching hire on Wednesday.

“The #Giants’ pursuit of John Harbaugh has been aggressive …. phone calls, lunch, private planes, everything you could think of,” Schultz reported on Wednesday. “Now he’s officially in their building today. And if the Giants and Harbaugh truly want each other, they could hire him today, as the Giants have complied with all the rules necessary to make a coaching hire, per sources.”

It may take a lot for the Giants to woe Harbaugh. That could include paying him a hefty salary and giving up a lot of control to the Super Bowl-winning head coach.

Browns reporter Tony Grossi made some bold claims on Friday about Harbaugh's demands for his next head coaching destination. Those demands include a $20 million annual salary and a $10 million assistant coaching staff budget.

Harbaugh also reportedly wants total authority over a team's roster and the opportunity to select his own general manager.

The Giants still have Joe Schoen as their general manager. But they could always fire him after hiring Harbaugh, similar to what happened to Trent Baalke in Jacksonville last offseason.

All eyes should be on New York throughout the afternoon as fans await news on Harbaugh's interview.