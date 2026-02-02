The latest release of the Jeffrey Epstein files included emails from New York Giants owner Steve Tisch, and since then, many have wondered if the league would investigate. Days later, they've issued a statement regarding the allegations, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“The league is aware of the reports and Steve’s response. Our office will look into the matter to understand the facts,” the league wrote.

The files claimed that Tisch received reports on women from Epstein, and discussed whether they were “pro or civilian” or a “working girl.” The emails were allegedly sent in 2013.

After the allegations came out, Tisch came out with a statement, saying that he did not take Epstein up on any invitations.

“We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy, and investments,” Tisch said via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports. “I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with.”

It will be interesting to see what the league plans on doing, but it sounds like they'll have some type of investigation surrounding the matter.

As of now, it may be hard for the league to prove anything regarding the allegations, especially if they're just going off the emails. The one thing they could do is interview Tisch, but it's uncertain how much they could get out of him, if anything.