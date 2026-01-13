The Tennessee Titans have cast their eyes on John Harbaugh, along with former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. Furthermore, they gave Brian Daboll his first known head coaching interview after the Giants' firing, according to a post on X by Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The #Titans will interview former #Giants HC Brian Daboll for their open HC job on Friday. First known NFL HC interview for Daboll.”

However, it looks like Daboll will have his pick on offensive coordinator jobs, according to a post on X by Schultz.

“Brian Daboll is considered one of the top options for several OC openings around the NFL, and I’d expect him to be selective on that. But he’s also drawing head-coaching interest, with the #Titans first on the list, and there could be more.”

Where will the Titans turn for their new coach?

It would make sense for the Titans to grab Harbaugh if they had the opportunity. But they’ve cast a wide net.

Included in the mix so far have been Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, former Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuola, Stefanski, and Daboll.

Some of those names wouldn't seem to excite the fan base very much. However, the Titans aren't considered a premier landing spot due to their back-to-back 3-14 seasons.

However, Ward is still a drawing point for coaches seeking a new start. While he didn’t show a great deal of promise in his rookie campaign, the jury is still out on what he could accomplish. Plus, the Titans will pick No. 4 in this year’s NFL Draft.

Whoever steps into the position will have a lot of work to do. The roster isn’t exactly littered with standout NFL players. The team needs help almost everywhere. The offense didn’t show much spark, and the defense ranked near the bottom of the league.