New York Jets coach Aaron Glenn lost his first game as head coach in Week 1. The Pittsburgh Steelers kicked a field goal with about a minute left, to win the contest 34-32. It was a full-circle moment for the coach.

The Jets had the ball for 32 minutes in the game, and scored 32 points. New York was previously 53-1 when they hit those markers, per The Athletic. Glenn played for the team when they lost their only other game hitting those marks.

“That came in 1998, when the Jets lost in Week 1 to the 49ers 36-30 in overtime,” Zack Rosenblatt said on X, formerly Twitter. “Glenn, a Jets corner, had to cover Jerry Rice that day.”

New York is 0-1 on the season once again, following the heartbreaking defeat.

The Jets hope to turn around their fortunes

New York hasn't made the postseason in more than a decade. The team also hasn't had a winning campaign in several years. Jets fans are thirsting for things to change, and hope Glenn can deliver that change for them.

New York played well for most of the team's first game, against Pittsburgh. Justin Fields connected on a touchdown pass with his former college teammate, Garrett Wilson, to get things going. New York had a halftime lead.

The Jets secondary though made mistakes in the second half. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who has a history with the Jets, threw two fourth-quarter touchdown passes. While the Jets took the lead back, it was short-lived. Rodgers drove the field with time running out, to set up a massive game-winning field goal.

Jets fans were watching closely to Glenn's performance as coach in Week 1.

“The Jets just beat themselves in today’s season opener. We had opportunities to put the game away but we didn’t follow through. You figure ya score 32 points, you’re supposed to win. So it’s a tough loss to take. Bottom line is – defense gave up too many points,” former Super Bowl champion and Jets fan Joe Namath said on X.

The Jets play the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the NFL season. Buffalo is 1-0 on the year. This feels like it could be a must-win for the rebuilding Jets.