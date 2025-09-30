The New York Jets took on the Miami Dolphins on Monday, looking for their first win of the season. Justin Fields and the offense hoped to grab a win on the road to give them a bit of momentum. Unfortunately, Aaron Glenn's men came up short in Miami on Monday Night Football.

Fields played a solid game, though certainly far from perfect. The Jets signal-caller completed 20 of 27 pass attempts for 226 yards and a touchdown. He added 81 rushing yards on seven carries, which included an impressive 43-yard rushing touchdown.

JUSTIN FIELDS TO THE HOUSE NYJvsMIA on ESPN

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/92RkeGy7qF — NFL (@NFL) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

New York did fail to take care of the football, however. They fumbled it three times, with Fields accounting for one of these fumbles. Moreover, they lost all three fumbles to the Dolphins defense.

Overall, it's a fine performance from Fields. Especially given that this is his first game back after missing Week 3. After the game, Glenn was asked to assess his quarterback's performance.

Article Continues Below

“I need to look at the tape. I thought he did some really good things. Obviously, he was running around out there and making some plays with his feet. Toward the end of the game, he was dealing the ball really well. But I want to look at the tape, look at the decisions, and see exactly how he operated. To the naked eye, it looked pretty good,” the Jets head coach said, via SNY Jets.

There are some encouraging signs for Glenn, Fields, and the Jets moving forward. For instance, they outgained Miami on offense in this game. They racked up 404 total yards of offense to Miami's 300. Tua Tagovailoa threw for just 177 yards on the night, as well.

However, New York's turnovers were absolutely backbreaking. The defense didn't help matters, either. They did not sack Tagovailoa once in this game. And they failed to force any turnovers to give Fields another shot to score.

There are certainly things that must be cleaned up. Glenn has to hit the drawing board to see what he can do to put this team in a position to succeed. The Jets hit the field again on Sunday afternoon when they return to MetLife Stadium for a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys.