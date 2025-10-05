New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has not had a happy beginning to his tenure with the franchise. The new Jets head coach is now 0-5 on the season, and in his NFL head coaching career. The Jets got smacked on Sunday by the Dallas Cowboys, 37-22.

It was a very frustrating game to watch for Jets fans, and for Glenn. Glenn had lit a fire under his team after their recent loss to the Miami Dolphins. Glenn screamed at his team in the locker room, following the Dolphins game. It appears the squad didn't truly comprehend his message.

The new Jets head coach is asking for patience from fans, as he tries to rebuild the franchise.

“It’s gonna take time, fellas,” Glenn said to reporters after the Cowboys loss on Sunday, per The Athletic.

Glenn says he is also leaning on the advice he is getting from former NFL head coach, Tony Dungy. Dungy won a Super Bowl as head coach for the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.

The Jets need to find some wins

New York is headed most likely toward yet another losing season. It has been a decade since the team finished the season with a winning record. It has been even longer since New York made the postseason.

There were high hopes for Glenn when he took the Jets job before the 2025 season. Glenn had been a successful defensive coordinator in the NFL, and he had played for the Jets many years ago. Glenn remains one of the most beloved former players the Jets have had in the last 30 years.

Jets fans are going to have to practice even more patience, though. New York is 0-5 and needs to find some wins immediately to salvage the season. New York's defense has been a huge disappointment this season. The squad has allowed 30 points or more in three of their five losses.

The Jets next play the Denver Broncos on Sunday, October 12.