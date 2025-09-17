The New York Jets dropped to 0-2 after a humbling 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium. Rookie head coach Aaron Glenn did not sugarcoat the defeat, admitting his team was unprepared and placing blame on himself. ”Apparently, I didn't have the guys ready to play,” Glenn said postgame.

”It's not OK to lose like that.” The Jets were overwhelmed from the opening kickoff, trailing 10-0 after just four offensive plays. Quarterback Justin Fields never found a rhythm before leaving in the fourth quarter with a concussion, leaving Glenn's squad searching for answers.

In the aftermath, Glenn tried to refocus his locker room by addressing how the team handles outside criticism. ”There's going to be so much outside noise from people that have no idea what goes on inside,” Glenn told reporters, via The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.

”A lot of these people haven't even played a down. So you can’t focus on that. We have to focus on what we're trying to do. We're locking arms and making sure we're keeping everything inside and not letting anyone affect what we're trying to do.”

That message comes at a crucial moment. Penalties and missed assignments that haunted the Jets in past seasons resurfaced in Week 2. An early roughing-the-passer flag turned what should have been a stop into points for Buffalo, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon.

The offense managed only 154 total yards, failing to convert a single third down in 11 attempts. On the defensive side, the line was bullied up front as James Cook piled up 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

The problems extended beyond one position group. Justin Fields' regression after a strong Week 1 raised red flags, but the offensive line offered little protection and no push in the run game.

Meanwhile, the defensive front surrendered control of the trenches entirely. The Bills dictated the tempo while the Jets looked outclassed across the board.

It leaves the Jets staring down a dangerous early spiral. A 0-2 start with both losses at home damages playoff hopes and exposes glaring weaknesses.

Glenn's call to ignore outside noise may steady the group, but improvements on both sides of the line are non-negotiable. Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers already feels like a must-win.