Is this the year the New York Jets finally put it all together? After hiring former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, everyone hopes that that's the case. The Jets have a lot of intriguing pieces to work with, particularly on defense. However, they have yet to find consistent success in the last few years.

Coming into the 2025 season, Jets fans are hoping for something new. Glenn's remarks seem to indicate that the team is on the right track. During a media appearance, the head coach said that after a good week, the Jets are now focused on making sure they execute their game plan the right way.

“There's a lot of belief in what we're doing,” Aaron Glenn said to a reporter. “Now we're just focusing on the execution part of it.”

Glenn was hired by the Jets this offseason after they fired Robert Saleh in the middle of the season. Like Saleh before him, Glenn's focus is on defense. He was the architect behind the Detroit Lions' ferocious defense in the last few years. After the success of those defenses, the Jets are hoping he can bring a winning culture to the Big Apple.

Glenn will have an army of great Jets defenders to help execute his vision on that end. On the defensive front, the Jets have one of the best nose tackles in the league in Quinnen Williams and first-round pick Will McDonald coming from the edge. In the secondary, Sauce Gardner and Quincy Williams patrol the open space. Even with their struggles in the last few years, the Jets have always have a solid defense. That shouldn't change with Glenn at the helm.

The real question mark for the Jets will be on offense. This season, they let aging quarterback Aaron Rodgers go to take a flier on Justin Fields. Fields showed some of his capabilities last season with the Steelers, but there are still a ton of question marks with his play. Can Fields elevate this Jets team to be a playoff contender?