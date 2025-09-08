The New York Jets emanated a level of excitement and offensive efficiency that fans had not witnessed in some time. Under new head coach Aaron Glenn, the team looked unrecognizable for most of its season-opening showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers. When it was all said and done, however, and the Gang Green left MetLife Stadium with a 34-32 loss, one could still see remnants of the organization's long run of futility.

An improbable DK Metcalf reception that helped set up Chris Boswell's 60-yard game-winning field goal, a tough Garrett Wilson incompletion on the team's last play of the day, 74 yards' worth of penalties and Aaron Rodgers-issued revenge all reminded people that a full-blown culture change has not taken shape quite yet. Obviously, patience is needed when considering how dysfunctional the Jets have been for the last decade-plus, but Glenn has clear standards for this franchise.

Although the three-time Pro Bowl selection was certainly pleased with what New York did in some areas, he is not tolerating a lack of discipline.

“Man, we can't have turnovers, we can't do it,” Glenn told reporters, via SNY's John Flanigan. “We have to be a more disciplined team. There was some penalties that happened in that game that was true discipline issues, and again, that's something that will be addressed. Because you will not be on the field with this team if you're going to cause us to lose games.”

Jets let this one slip away despite showing marked improvement

With the Jets leading 26-24 early in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Xavier Gipson committed a big fumble on a kick return to put the Steelers in position for a go-ahead touchdown. Then, after the AFC East squad had retaken the lead via a Justin Fields rushing score, cornerback Brandon Stephens was penalized for pass interference with less than three minutes remaining in the game. Pittsburgh approached midfield, and Metcalf made the aforementioned wild catch that saw CB Sauce Gardner bat away a ball that bounced off both safety Andre Cisco and tight end Jonnu Smith before landing in the star wideout's grasp.

The Jets nearly survived those blunders, as it took an incredible FG to ultimately dash their hopes of starting the 2025-26 campaign on a joyous note, but Aaron Glenn said himself that he does not accept moral victories. When a team leaves the door open for a future Hall of Fame quarterback, a potential Hall of Fame head coach and an All-Pro kicker, it should be prepared for devastating consequences.

New York appears to be on the right track, though. Glenn wanted to infuse new energy into the Meadowlands, and he unquestionably did that on Sunday afternoon. The next goal is to produce new results.