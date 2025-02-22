One of the more depressing sports stories from 2024 involved a string of burglaries in which an organized group of criminals targeted athletes’ homes while they were playing away games. The robberies became so prevalent that both the NFL and the NBA issued warnings to players, imploring them to safeguard their homes when away. While arrests were eventually made in that case, it doesn’t mean professional athletes are safe from criminals looking for a big score, as a New York Jets player recently discovered.

Last weekend an unidentified member of the Jets was robbed at gunpoint near his home in Morristown, New Jersey, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN. Witnesses say a group of men in an SUV committed the armed robbery, making off with jewelry, money and a watch before fleeing the scene.

Two individuals were robbed at gunpoint, one of whom is a member of the Jets. It’s believed the player was specifically targeted as the group of assailants allegedly followed him thirty miles from a nightclub in Manhattan to his Windmill Pond-area home before committing the robbery.

A Jets player is the latest athlete robbed after Mahomes and Burrow

Both the NFL and the NBA issued warnings to players this season about an organized group of criminals who were targeting athletes’ homes for burglaries. Armed with team schedules, the thieves waited for players to leave their homes for away games and then broke into the residences, making off with millions in stolen items.

The recent incident involving an unidentified Jets player is not related to the home invasion burglaries that plagued the NFL and NBA in 2024. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow were among the NFL players targeted by the group while the NBA’s Luka Doncic, Bobby Portis and Mike Conley were also victimized.

Fortunately, the burglars behind these robberies were arrested – several of them even took a selfie while in the process of robbing Portis’ home, which, as it turns out, was not a good idea. Police hope the armed robbers behind the Jets’ incident were also caught on camera. Authorities are searching surveillance footage in an effort to locate the SUV driven by the thieves.