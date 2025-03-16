During Justin Fields' two seasons at Ohio State, he threw to an array of receivers who've shone in the NFL, including New York Jets wide-out Garrett Wilson. With both former Buckeyes landing on different teams in the draft, the idea of reuniting in the NFL was seemingly no longer very likely. However, once the Jets signed Fields in free agency, the two Ohio State Buckeyes are uniting once again in 2025.

In fact, reporters approached Wilson at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine and asked about the possibility of joining Fields with the Bears. Based on his answer, it's safe to say that he was interested in reuniting with his former college quarterback.

“If that would happen, that would be awesome,” Wilson told reporters at the combine, per ESPN. “I haven't really thought about where I'd be playing. Anywhere would be a blessing. Definitely, to link back up with Justin — and to do that on the NFL level — would be a dream come true, for sure.”

Now, with Fields joining the Jets, he and Wilson reunite once again.

Not only is Wilson seemingly excited to play with his former college quarterback, but he's also no longer catching passes from Aaron Rodgers, which appears to be more relieving for the incoming fourth-year receiver, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“Wilson has told friends he's thrilled with the addition of Fields,” Cimini wrote. “It's no secret that he and Rodgers didn't see eye to eye last season, but now he has a quarterback he knows and respects. They've maintained a good relationship, another reason Wilson is said to be excited about 2025.”

Throughout Rodgers' two seasons with the Jets, they didn't utilize Wilson's talent as much as they could've. And considering Rodgers' four total snaps in 2023 before his season-ending injury, it's understandable why Wilson might've been frustrated while catching passes from Zach Wilson, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.

In 2024, it was better for the former Buckeye. But, he was still dealing with a rehabbed 41-year-old who was possibly healing in the early weeks of the regular season.

However, as a three-time 1,000-yard receiver, it's hard to say the Jets weren't utilizing Wilson at all. Instead, it's more fair to say the Jets weren't utilizing his skills correctly.

Now, with a quarterback he spent two seasons with in college, Wilson can catch passes from someone who understands him a bit better, both on and off the field.

Is this the move that rejuvenates Garrett Wilson, Justin Fields, and the New York Jets? Who knows, but it's worth a shot to reunite the two Buckeyes.