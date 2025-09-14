The New York Jets lost to the Buffalo Bills 30-10 on Sunday, falling to 0-2. Their offense was dreadful, with just 154 total yards a week after they put up 32 points in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson was at a loss for words when asked to describe the loss.

“I don’t know, man,” Wilson said, per The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt. “All week you feel like you have a good plan, we had a good week of practice, and then you go out and lay an egg when it matters. We gotta figure it out. I don’t know how that happened. Props to them, I guess.”

The Jets have a long history of losing embarrassing games at home, with Sunday representing another chapter. Wilson signed an extension with the team, hoping that a new regime could change things. But through two weeks, it's been more of the same for New York.

Justin Fields left the game in the fourth quarter, entering concussion protocol. He only picked up 27 passing yards in eight drives before leaving the game. Tyrod Taylor had more success, 56 yards and a touchdown, in just two drives in the fourth quarter. Wilson was not immune to the power outage, with four catches for just 50 yards.

The Jets are 0-2 after two games at home to start Aaron Glenn's coaching career. Now, they head on the road for a matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before a primetime matchup against the Miami Dolphins. While there were low expectations coming into the season, they have to show something before this season gets out of hand.

Wilson thrived against a tough test in the Pittsburgh secondary, but could not get the quarterback help to pick up yards against an injured Buffalo defense. He needs that to change next Sunday against Tampa Bay.