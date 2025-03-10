The New York Jets once again found themselves in the market for a starting quarterback after moving on from four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers this offseason. After being linked to various free agents or a big move up the draft board to land one of 2025’s top QB prospects, the Jets opted to sign Justin Fields. And the (very) early indication is that rising star wideout Garrett Wilson approves of the decision.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero noted that Wilson liked a message on X announcing the team’s acquisition of Fields.

While that is, admittedly, a very subtle sign of support for reuniting with his former Ohio State teammate, it’s a step in the right direction after rumors that Wilson might request a trade persisted as the 2024 season wore on. The third-year receiver did his best to push back on the narrative that he wanted out of New York. But the release of Rodgers and Davante Adams certainly helps.

The Jets will reunite Garrett Wilson with former college teammate Justin Fields

The Jets cannot afford to lose Wilson. The former Rookie of the Year has been one of the team’s few bright spots on offense since being drafted 10th overall in 2022. Wilson had 101 receptions for 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. He became the first player in franchise history to record 1,000-yard receiving seasons in each of his first three years in the league.

Wilson also became just the fifth NFL player ever to have 1,000-yard receiving campaigns with at least 80 catches in each of his first three seasons. And he accomplished this feat with Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, Trevor Siemian, Tim Boyle and 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers all drawing at least two starts for the Jets. So, he’s a keeper

Fields was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 draft. Early on, the Jets were rumored to be interested in taking Fields but ultimately chose Zach Wilson with the second-overall pick.

Garrett Wilson and Fields played together at Ohio State in 2019 and 2020. However, Wilson had his breakout college season in 2021, when Fields was already in the NFL.

Although Fields was unable to get it going with the Bears during his three-year run with the team, he played well in six starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. Field led the Steelers to a 4-2 record before Russell Wilson returned from injury and took over as the team’s starter.

However, Fields’ positive showing early in the season created interest in the fifth-year signal caller. Fields will bring a rushing dimension to the quarterback position that the Jets haven’t had since Michael Vick briefly started for the team in 2014. The question has always been if Fields is good enough as a passer. The Jets are hoping Wilson will help in his development.