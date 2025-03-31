The New York Jets' trust in Justin Fields continues to grow, and Darren Mougey underscored that confidence with a strong statement. Eager to see the team improve from last season, Mougey expressed his enthusiasm—especially when highlighting Fields and his expected impact in 2025.

“Justin is the starter. We believe in Justin, we believe we can win with Justin. We're excited about Justin's potential,” said the Jets general manager in an interview with SNY.

"Justin is the starter. We believe in Justin, we believe we can win with Justin. We're excited about Justin's potential." – Darren Mougey on Justin Fields pic.twitter.com/jhWA6w8qv8 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) March 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

After parting ways with Aaron Rodgers, the Jets secured Fields on a two-year, $40 million contract with $30 million guaranteed. Following four seasons with the Chicago Bears (2021-23) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (2024), Fields now faces his third opportunity to solidify himself as a franchise quarterback. Mougey envisions a clear trajectory for the 26-year-old, drawing comparisons to the recent career revivals of Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

“We have seen some of that as of late and it did (play a factor) as we went through the process, and we think we could have the same,” Mougey remarked when talking about Justin Fields.

With that statement, Mougey not only cemented Fields as the starting quarterback but also underscored the team’s trust in him to spark a turnaround in 2025. Following last season’s disappointing 5-12 finish—their fifth straight year with double-digit losses—the Jets are relying on Fields to shift the franchise’s trajectory.

Justin Fields has yet to deliver a breakout season, and the Jets haven’t made the playoffs in over a decade. His most recent stint came in Pittsburgh with the Steelers under veteran coach Mike Tomlin, where he played behind a stronger offensive line than the Jets currently have. Fields also served as a backup to Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson.

Will Justin Fields have a breakout season with the New York Jets

It’s a bold move, made even more intriguing by the decision to immediately name him the starter. While Fields has yet to prove himself as a consistent NFL quarterback, he’s still just 26 and loaded with untapped potential.

Fields flashed potential with the Steelers, stepping in as the starter while Wilson recovered from a calf injury. He posted a 4-2 record in six starts and wrapped up the season with 1,106 passing yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, adding 289 rushing yards and five rushing scores across 10 games.

Though his passing remained inconsistent at times, he still totaled 10 touchdowns—five through the air and five on the ground—while playing mostly efficient football. Even if he simply replicates that production, his dual-threat ability would likely be a significant upgrade over what the Jets have gotten from Zach Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in recent years.

Only Lamar Jackson outruns him among NFL quarterbacks. Though his accuracy wavers on short and intermediate throws, he thrives as a deep passer with a strong downfield touch. With the right development, he could be a reliable short-term fix—and maybe even a long-term answer—for the Jets.

Beyond Fields, Darren Mougey also touched on the team’s young talent, particularly those expected to support their new starting quarterback. Garrett Wilson’s contract extension remains a pressing issue, but when questioned about it, Mougey steered away. “Those are good ‘problems’ to have… but right now, my focus is on the draft.”

Mougey and the Jets still hold the No. 7 pick in the upcoming draft, suggesting they may still be considering other quarterback options.