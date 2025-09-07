The New York Jets scored their first touchdown of the 2025 season Sunday, with two former college teammates making a connection. Justin Fields tossed a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson, in the Jets-Steelers game.

Ohio State connection! Justin Fields hits Garrett Wilson for a 33-yard TD and the #Jets grab the lead back. This was a dime. pic.twitter.com/A4FzSYQ3Pu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The pass gave the Jets the lead in the game, late in the first quarter. Fields and Wilson, who played together at Ohio State, gave the Jets a 33-yard touchdown play.

New York is playing the Steelers in Week 1. It is an intriguing matchup, as Fields played for the Steelers in 2024. Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers meanwhile played for the Jets last season.

Jets fans are thirsting for success

The Jets haven't made the NFL playoffs in years. New York fans are angry and frustrated that the team has struggled so much in the last decade. This Fields-Wilson touchdown pass has to get some fans excited for what could be in store this season.

Article Continues Below

Fields joined the Jets in free agency before the 2025 season. He shared starting duties in Pittsburgh last season, with veteran Russell Wilson. While Fields did win some regular season games, he mostly was used as a backup when Wilson was healthy.

Wilson has played well with the Jets, since he was drafted by the team. He has had three consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards. In 2024, Wilson finished the year with 1,104 yards and seven touchdowns.

Wilson was drafted 10th overall by New York in 2022. He was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. Fields was selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, as the 11th overall pick. Fields has also played for the Chicago Bears in his NFL career.

The Jets and Steelers game is ongoing Sunday.