The New York Jets are in what feels like a must-win game on Sunday, against the Buffalo Bills. Jets fans though aren't happy with what they are seeing from starting quarterback Justin Fields. Some Jets fans are booing Fields as he struggled to start the game against Buffalo.

“Jets have 13 yards and a lost fumble on 12 plays through their first three drives. Can't blame the fans for booing that,” NJ.com reporter Andy Vasquez wrote Sunday on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jets are getting shellacked in the first half of their Week 2 game, against Buffalo. New York enters the game with a 0-1 record, after losing in the final minute of their first game with Pittsburgh. The Jets had a lead against the Steelers in Week 1, but couldn't hold on to win the contest.

Buffalo enters the game with a 1-0 record.

Jets are looking for their first win for Aaron Glenn

New York is led by head coach Aaron Glenn, who is looking for his first victory. Glenn previously played for the Jets, and he also was defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. Glenn replaces Jeff Ulbrich and Robert Saleh, who both coached the team last season.

New York's offense under Fields looked competent against Pittsburgh, but the defense ultimately let them down. The team's secondary gave up two fourth quarter touchdown passes to Aaron Rodgers. Pittsburgh went on to win, 34-32.

The Jets defense is struggling again on Sunday against Buffalo. The team has allowed two touchdown runs to James Cook, including a 44-yarder. Buffalo scored the first 20 points of the contest.

Jets fans are thirsting for success. The team hasn't made the playoffs in more than a decade, and it's been nearly that long since the team had a winning season. Expectations are high for Glenn, who turned the Lions into one of the best defensive teams in the NFL.

Time will tell if the Jets can turn it around on Sunday, but things look bleak after the first half.