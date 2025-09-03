Mike Tomlin knows exactly where the Pittsburgh Steelers must start if Pittsburgh wants to open the 2025 season with a win over the New York Jets.

“You have got to start first with their running game,” Tomlin said. “Coach Aaron Glenn has been very transparent about their desire to run the football and their commitment to do so, and so that has our attention as we prepare.”

Glenn, the Jets’ new head coach, brought over an offensive staff with strong ties to the Detroit Lions. That staff helped Detroit finish near the top of the league in rushing a year ago, and New York now features a talented trio led by Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. Tomlin compared them to the Lions’ former tandem of Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, calling both Jets runners versatile and dangerous.

The biggest challenge, however, may be quarterback Justin Fields. A familiar face in Pittsburgh after spending last season with the Steelers, Fields gives New York a dynamic weapon on the ground. The former Steelers quarterback averages 853 rushing yards per season with 6 yards per carry and is one of the league’s most difficult players to bring down.

“He is stronger than most mobile quarterbacks,” Tomlin said. “He has a solid base, and he is big; he's a unique physical talent.”

The Steelers will be missing a key defensive piece against the Jets

The Steelers will be without rookie first-rounder Derrick Harmon on the defensive line, leaving veterans Cameron Heyward and Keeanu Benton to anchor the middle. Tomlin said depth and rotation will be key to keeping the front fresh.

While Fields continues to develop as a passer, Tomlin stressed that his rushing ability alone demands attention. The Steelers rebuilt their secondary with Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey, and Joey Porter Jr., but their defensive game plan this week starts with bottling up the Jets’ run game.

“Quarterback mobility and the designed run game are a big part of today’s NFL,” Tomlin said. “We will be ready for it.”