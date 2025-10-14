New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields is under fire after leading the Jets to a lousy 0-6 start to the season. Fields looked horrible overall in a Jets loss in London to the Denver Broncos. The Jets posted -10 net passing yards in the game against the Broncos, and lost 13-11.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner is coming to Fields' defense. Warner took to social media to release a series of posts analyzing Fields' play and bemoaning Jets fans who are trashing their quarterback. Warner even used game video to highlight some of his arguments.

In one post, Warner responded to a fan who said that Fields took a quick, easy throw instead of being patient and waiting for a play to develop.

“STOP already… the first read on this play is the FLAT always, he’s open u throw it, period, end of story!! Man it’s crazy I have to keep doing this with ppl who don’t understand a playcall or the position! Better to just ask someone who does before attacking ppl… thanks,” Warner posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Warner's overall view of the Fields performance was not without criticism.

“Here’s my assessment – overall there were very few guys open on majority of plays – a tight throw here or there he could have made for sure (and) then I thought worst thing he did was being late on 3 QUICK OUT routes that should have been completions!,” Warner posted.

Fields is in his first season playing for the Jets. He joined the team in free agency before the 2025 season, after playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.

Jets look like a train wreck this season in the NFL

New York had such high hopes before the 2025 NFL season. The Jets hired a new head coach in former franchise player Aaron Glenn. Then, the team was able to lure Fields away from the Steelers with a chance to be the starter at quarterback. Excitement was in the air.

The team has instead been a total disappointment. New York has yet to win a game, and is the only NFL team this season without a win. Glenn's defense has been a disappointment, and the offense now looks stuck in the mud.

The Jets will look for their first win of the season when they play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.