The New York Jets are gearing up for the 2025 NFL draft, but first, they opted to make a big move involving three of their former first round picks. After selecting wide receiver Garrett Wilson, cornerback Sauce Gardner, and linebacker Jermaine Johnson in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, the team had a decision to make regarding the fifth-year option in each of their rookie deals.

Wilson, Gardner, and Johnson have all gotten off to strong starts in their careers. Wilson has become the team's top option at wide receiver, Gardner has become the top option at cornerback, and when he's healthy, Johnson has been a game-wrecker for New York on defense. Unsurprisingly, general manager Darren Mougey revealed on Monday morning that the team would be picking up the fifth-year options on each of their deals ahead of the 2025 campaign.

“Jets GM Darren Mougey tells reporters that the team will exercise fifth-year options on 2022 first-round draft picks Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, and Jermaine Johnson II,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday.

Jets keeping Garrett Wilson, Sauce Gardner, and Jermaine Johnson in town

Each of these moves will cost the Jets a pretty penny, but it's money the team will be more than willing to spend. Gardner will make $20.1 million, Wilson will make $16.8 million, and Johnson will make $13.4 million in the fifth and final year of their rookie deals, and assuming the front office wants to sign each of these guys to a long-term deal, this option will provide them a runway to do so.

The biggest question mark of these guys is Johnson, who played just two games last season before he suffered a torn Achilles that ended his season early. He was a Pro Bowler in 2023, though, and with Wilson and Gardner already emerging as two of the top players in the league at their respective positions, New York appears to have taken a big first step towards keeping each of these three budding stars in town for the long-term future.