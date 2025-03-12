The New York Jets are officially in a new era after signing Justin Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. He's primed to fill in as the starting quarterback while the front office continues to make adjustments to the roster.

On Wednesday, the Jets made a key addition to the offensive line to help protect their 26-year-old quarterback. Former starting center for the Green Bay Packers Josh Myers agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Myers is also a former teammate of Fields' when the two played together for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“Former Packers center Josh Myers has agreed to terms with the Jets on a one-year, $3.5 million deal, per source. Four-year starter in Green Bay back with Justin Fields, his Ohio State teammate.”

Myers has served as the Packers' starting center for the past three seasons. During that stretch, he played in 50 games for Green Bay. At 26 years of age, Myers brings plenty of experience to the Jets' offensive line and is still young enough to potentially earn a longterm contract after the 2025 season.

It's a smart acquisition from New York, as they bring in a center that not only has a ton of starting experience in the NFL but also is a former teammate to Justin Fields. Chemistry between the quarterback and center is important, as those two positions must work cohesively to snap the ball correctly.

Myers and Fields played together at Ohio State in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The former Packers center played for the Buckeyes for three years. Meanwhile, Fields played for the Buckeyes for two seasons, as he was originally playing for the Georgia Bulldogs before hitting the transfer portal after the 2018 season.

Both players are also reuniting with former Ohio State teammate Garrett Wilson, who was a Buckeye from 2019 through 2021. The Jets have smartly created a situation for Fields that gives the young quarterback plenty of familiarity from his college days.

Now that he's in line to be the Jets' starting quarterback, Fields likely hopes to secure that position for the long haul. After starting in six games (playing in 10) for the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former first-round pick ended the 2024 campaign with 1,106 passing yards, 10 total touchdowns, and one interception while throwing a career-high 65.8% completion percentage.