The New York Jets will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3, and they'll be without one of their key players on defense. Tony Adams has been dealing with a hip injury, and he won't be available for the Jets this week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Jets downgraded S Tony Adams to out for Sunday’s game at Tampa,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Adams logged a DNP and then posted back-to-back limited practices the next two days. From there, he was listed as questionable, but the Jets ruled him out a day before the game. Malachi Moore and Isaiah Oliver will be the next players up to replace Adams, and they will have a tough challenge going up against a Buccaneers offense that has been clicking to start the season.

The Jets' defense has not been the best to start the year. In Week 1, they gave up 34 points to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and in Week 2, they gave up 30 points.

The Jets will have an uphill battle to climb on offense as well, with Justin Fields being ruled out due to a concussion. Despite the adversity, head coach Aaron Glenn is finding optimism that the team can build on for Week 3.

“Listen, our guys are upbeat and motivated,” Glenn said Friday via the AP. “Here’s what they do know: It was Week 2 and the sky’s not falling. As much as we all think it is, as much as all the outside noise, as much as you guys write about that, the sky’s not falling.

“I’ve been a part of that situation before, so our guys can rely on that. A lot of our coaches have been a part of that situation before, and they can rely on that. And some of these players have, too. So, we’re looking forward to moving on. And at 0-2, the sky’s not falling.”

It will be interesting to see how the Jets hold up against the Buccaneers without their key players.