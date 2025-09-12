With the New York Jets taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 2 of the regular season, one player on the team who had injury concerns going into the game was star Sauce Gardner. While the Jets' defensive back in Gardner was limited on the injury report, the latest comments from head coach Aaron Glenn signal the star to play on Sunday.

Reported by Rich Cimini of ESPN, Glenn would say to the media that he “expects” Gardner to play on Sunday after he suffered a groin injury on Thursday. Gardner will continue to be limited in practice, despite being expected to play against the Bills.

“Aaron Glenn says he expects Sauce Gardner to play Sunday. Injured groin yesterday, will be limited in practice today,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Serving as a top defensive player for New York, there were no doubt concerns when Gardner was added to the injury report, especially when the next opponent is facing a dangerous Bills offense led by star quarterback Josh Allen. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network would initially report that Gardner was limited, though the 25-year-old was walking around the locker room “without any seemingly great concern.”

“Jets list CB Sauce Gardner as limited with a groin injury today. He was walking around the locker room without any seemingly great concern after practice,” Garafolo wrote on X. “We’ll see about his status as we get closer to Sunday vs. the Bills.”

Jets' Sauce Gardner on the opening loss to the Steelers in Week 1

Gardner would point the finger at the Jets' defense for the Week 1 34-32 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking accountability as well for the outing, which saw Aaron Rodgers throw for 244 yards and four touchdowns. The defensive back would say the unit isn't used to letting go of 30 or more points and called it “unacceptable,” according to Zach Rosenblatt of The Athletic.

“We put up 30-something points in Week 1. As a defense, guys that have been here, we ain’t really used to that, the offense putting that many points up,” Gardner said. “It's unacceptable.”

New York held a 32-31 lead, but one play that grinded Gardner's gears was on a key play in the fourth quarter, where he was guarding DK Metcalf and swatted a pass, but after ricocheting off another player, it went back in the receiver's hands. It would lead to the eventual game-winning field goal for the Steelers.

“I was pissed. I didn’t like it,” said Gardner.



At any rate, Gardner looks to be hungry heading into the Week 2 contest against an AFC East rival in the Bills, especially after the frustrating outing against the Steelers last Sunday.