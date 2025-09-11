The New York Jets looked almost unstoppable for the majority of the Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets would fall short to Aaron Rodgers and his four touchdown passes, but they should feel good about their performance against a well-coached team. Scoring 32 points in Week 1 is always a good sign. Justin Fields had a remarkable game that won't go unnoticed.

On the defensive side of the ball, things did look a bit rough on Sunday. Not all areas were bad; in fact, the strong defensive front sacked Rodgers four times. Until late in the contest, the Jets' defensive line made things hard on the future Hall of Famer. NY had seven tackles for loss and put them in a position to win the game, despite allowing 34 points.

Defensive back Sauce Gardner had been dealing with a fibula injury leading up to the game. Gardner suited up and played very well, but was not pleased with his defense in the loss. He now finds himself back on the injury report, but with a different injury.

Article Continues Below

“Jets list CB Sauce Gardner as limited with a groin injury today. He was walking around the locker room without any seemingly great concern after practice. We’ll see about his status as we get closer to Sunday vs. the Bills.”

The star cornerback finished with two pass deflections alongside two tackles. The less you hear about him during a game, the more he is doing something right.

Facing a team as strong as the Bills, the Jets need Gardner out there locking down the Bills' receivers. Allen and the Bills recently came back against the Baltimore Ravens and defeated them late in a high-scoring affair, similar to the Steelers and Jets meeting. We should expect another high-scoring affair in this battle between the Jets and the Bills.