The New York Jets are relying on new general manager Darren Mougey and new head coach Aaron Glenn to spark significant change moving forward, but beyond the front office and locker room, they appear to be looking for new voices throughout the organization. The team offered buyouts to approximately 170 of 250 employees, according to Sports Business Journal's Ben Fischer and Terry Lefton.

Monday, March 31 is reportedly the deadline for these employees to accept the deal, which would provide higher-ups and those who have served the franchise for 20-plus years with more than a year and a half's worth of salary and insurance. The purpose of this possible shake-up is apparently focused on improving the culture, not the the team's finances.

A source told SBJ “that the offer causes workers to reflect on their long-term career goals, personal interests, and whether they fit with the franchise’s.” Owner Woody Johnson, arguably the biggest culprit for the Jets' decade-long run of despair, is seemingly not including himself in this proposal.

New York has not had a winning season since the 2015-16 campaign and is in the midst of a 14-year playoff drought (worst active stretch in NFL). Perhaps he might want to engage in some self-reflection himself. Changes are needed, but it must start at the top. The Johnsons need to adjust their approach and help facilitate improvement. Or, at the very least, they should make sure not to impede the franchise's potential progress.

When will Jets turn the corner?

Fans are desperate to see the sun shine above MetLife Stadium. Quarterback and free-agent signing Justin Fields is hoping to do his part to clear the clouds. The speedy 26-year-old has displayed glimpses of promise throughout his four-year career, but he still has much to prove as a passer. Under Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, and with Garrett Wilson lining up at wide receiver, maybe Fields can hone his skills.

The Jets are inspiring some optimism this offseason, but fans will want to see undeniable growth on the field. Otherwise, these mass buyouts will look like a hollow gesture.