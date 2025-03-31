The New York Jets are in a transitionary period as a franchise. New York hired head coach Aaron Glenn this offseason and parted ways with QB Aaron Rodgers. The Jets are apparently very confident in their bridge quarterback.

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn dropped a bold statement about QB Justin Fields at the NFL's Annual League Meeting.

“He has a quiet confidence about himself,” Glenn told NFL Network's Judy Battista on Sunday. “He can really throw the deep ball really, really well. Obviously, his legs are something that's dynamic not just in college but the NFL, as well. I just think he's ready to break out as a top-notch quarterback. So, he's going to do everything he can to be one of the better ones and we are going to coach our asses off to make sure he does a good job out there.”

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year contract worth $40 million during NFL free agency.

New York took a chance on Fields as their bridge quarterback after parting ways with Aaron Rodgers this offseason.

Fields had an impressive start to the 2024 season with the Steelers. He helped Pittsburgh get off to a 4-2 start and logged 1,106 passing yards and 10 total touchdowns in those six games.

The Jets will give him every opportunity to succeed while they hunt for their next franchise quarterback.

Jets GM makes bold Justin Fields declaration before 2025 NFL Draft

Aaron Glenn is not the only person on the Jets who is high on Justin Fields.

Jets GM Darren Moughey also made a bold declaration about Justin Field ahead of the NFL Annual League Meeting. Moughey declared that Fields will be the starter in New York this season.

“Justin is the starter,” Moughey said in an interview with SNY. “We believe in Justin, we believe we can win with Justin. We're excited about Justin's potential.”

Moughey was willing to admit that some of the NFL's recent QB reclamation projects made them more confident in pursuing Fields.

“We have seen some of that as of late and it did (play a factor) as we went through the process, and we think we could have the same,” Mougey added.

The Buccaneers and Vikings are two teams who have benefitted from taking a chance on a formerly disgraced quarterback. Baker Mayfield has led Tampa Bay to multiple playoff appearances and Sam Darnold helped the Vikings win 14 games in 2024.

Jets fans must be hopeful that Fields will bring them similar results in 2025.