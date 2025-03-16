The New York Jets made a big splash in free agency. Justin Fields will be their quarterback this season after he signed a $40 million deal but they still have holes to fill. When Darren Mougey is on the clock at the draft, who will he take? The Jets have to crush the 2025 NFL Draft, so let's see who they take in this Pro Football Network mock draft simulator.

The Jets have their own picks in the first six rounds plus one extra in the fifth and sixth rounds. Last year, they traded down so the Minnesota Vikings could take JJ McCarthy but all of those picks were 2024 selections. So it is not a stacked cupboard for the new regime but they can make some noise in this draft. PFN has New York's needs as offensive tackle, defensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, and quarterback.

Will the Jets make any big trades during the 2025 NFL Draft? How will the new front office address all of the team's needs? Let's find out in this NFL mock draft simulation.

The Jets get a budding star in the first round

When the Jets scared the playoffs in 2022, their defensive line was the biggest reason. Quinnen Williams was an All-Pro, Carl Lawson was excellent, John Franklin-Myers had five sacks, and Bryce Huff was solid. But Williams is the only member of that core still around. So with the seventh pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Jets select Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham.

Graham is seen as one of the top prospects in the class after a great season at Michigan. He was an All-American with seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for a disappointing Wolverines team. But he was key to their College Football Playoff run the year before and is projected to be an NFL star. That was the only first-rounder the Jets had coming in but they change that in this mock draft simulator.

Darren Mougey makes his first big trade as the general manager.

As the first round goes on, there are not many offensive tackles taken. Will Campbell goes first after the Browns trade up, Armand Membou goes to the Bears at ten, and Kelvin Banks Jr follows him at 11 to San Francisco. As Ohio State's Josh Simmons keeps dropping, the Jets make their move. Mougey trades the 42nd pick and a 2026 second-rounder to jump up to 31 and take Simmons.

The trade is with the Kansas City Chiefs, who take running back Omarion Hampton with the 42nd pick. A second-rounder is a high price to pay but the Jets need another tackle. Simmons has a first-round grade from Pro Football Focus and had the best pass-block win rate of any draft-eligible tackle last year. Moving up 12 spots to grab him is risky but getting the right tackle for the future is important.

Back to defense after a long wait

After the trade, the Jets have to wait over 40 picks to make another selection. They stay patient and do not trade up, adding another name to their defensive line. LSU edge rusher Bradyn Swinson goes to the Jets with the 73rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Swinson did not become a starter for the Tigers until his final season in Baton Rouge. But when given that opportunity, he shined. With nine sacks and 43 hurries, he helped the LSU defense all season and could be a solid NFL player. With first-round picks Will McDonald and Jermaine Johnson at the position, he will be valuable as a rotational piece.

In the fourth round, the Jets make a similar pick with David Walker, an edge rusher from Central Arkansas. He had 12 sacks in his senior season, playing in all 12 games for Central Arkansas. PFF says that his stats are off the charts but his size could hold him back. 6'2″ and 260 pounds might not be big enough for the NFL.

The Jets wrap it up with two offensive selections.

This mock draft simulation only takes us through the first five rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft, so the Jets have just two picks left. After spending the last two on defense, they flip over to the offensive side of the ball. With the 145th overall pick in the draft, the Jets select Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai.

The Jets do not necessarily need a running back, considering they have Breece Hall and Braelon Allen. But Hall's rookie deal is ending soon and they may look for cheap ways to replace him. Hitting on mid and late-round picks is the way to do that and this Jersey native could be the answer. Monangai rushed for 1,279 yards and 13 touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights last year.

Later in the sixth round, the Jets take a shot at quarterback. They have tried to use the late rounds in the past to find their signal caller to no avail. Maybe learning behind a fellow Buckeye will help Will Howard become the answer for the Jets at the position. Howard won the National Championship with Ohio State last season but disappointed scouts at the combine. If he learns behind Fields, maybe he can be the answer.

What do you think of this NFL mock draft simulation? Who would you take if you were picking for the Jets?