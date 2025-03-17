“And Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie also is eligible for a new deal this off-season,” Schefter wrote in another tweet.

Gardner and McDuffie will indeed be the next cornerbacks in line looking for a payday, and they might end up resetting the market, especially if they have exceptional years next season.

Derek Stingley Jr. makes cornerback history

Derek Stingley Jr. is coming off an All-Pro season where he had five interceptions and 18 pass breakups. Opposing quarterbacks also had a passer rating under five when targeting Stingley against the Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions according to ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime.

The Texans ranked sixth in passing yards, and it was Stingley who led the group to being one of the best in the league. His contract is well-deserved, and he'll continue to get better in his young career. Other young cornerbacks are definitely looking at his contract and licking their chops on what they could possibly get when it's time for them to get paid.

The Texans should once again be competitive next season, and the hope is that they can build on what they did last season. They've made the playoffs in the past two seasons with C.J. Stroud leading the group, and they've been eliminated in the Divisional Round. The next step is to get over that hump and get further into the playoffs, but with how competitive the AFC is, it won't be easy.

Stingley and the Texans will have to continue to have one of the better defensive units in the league if they want to be able to compete with some of the big dogs in the league like the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Baltimore Ravens.