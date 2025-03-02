As the 2025 NFL Draft nears, the odds of a trade for the No. 1 pick seem to increase with each day. If the Tennessee Titans do receive an offer, the New York Giants and New York Jets are emerging as the likely candidates to propse a deal.

Should the Titans be open to a deal, many around the league believe the quarterback-needy Giants and Jets would give general manager Mike Borgonzi a call, per ESPN's Dan Graziano. The NFL insider also reported that most see Tennessee as at least interested in listening to offers.

“[The Giants] could use the No. 3 pick on either Miami's Cam Ward or Colorado's Shedeur Sanders if still on the board, or they could move up to No. 1 to take them,” Graziano wrote. “A lot of folks believe the Titans are interested in trading out of the top pick, and the Giants and Jets are among the teams believed to be interested in moving up.”

Between the two teams, the Giants are seemingly more desperate after losing out on the Matthew Stafford sweepstakes in late February. The Jets are also in dire need of a new signal-caller after informing Aaron Rodgers that he would not return to the team in 2025.

Borgonzi, who was just hired by Tennessee on Jan. 17, is rumored to make his decision after the NFL Combine results are official. All three of the Titans, Giants and Jets are in desperate need of a new quarterback in 2025.

Jets prepare for new chapter in 2025

Barring an NFL Draft trade, the Jets will enter Green Bay with the No. 7 overall pick. The decision will come from general manager Darren Mougey, who was recently hired after the end of the 2024 season. Mougey's hiring, along with Aaron Glenn as head coach, signaled the beginning of a new era in New York after over a decade of disappointment.

By rejecting a Rodgers return, the Jets became one of the several teams in need of a new quarterback in 2025. Rodgers' departure is expected to also signal the end of Davante Adams' brief tenure in East Rutherford. Given the amount of roster and culture changes ahead, New York is expected to be one of the busiest teams in the offseason.

The Jets currently own the longest active playoff drought, last making the postseason in 2010. Their 14-year dry spell is the longest by a significant margin, with the Carolina Panthers' seven-year stretch the second-worst.