Thursday's NFL Draft began with fireworks. The Cleveland Browns traded the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected Colorado two-way superstar Travis Hunter.

Jacksonville sent picks No. 5, 36 and 126, plus a 2026 first-rounder, to Cleveland for picks No. 2, 104 and 200. Here's what ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. thought of the Jaguars' trade and Hunter selection.

“Yes, it's a rich package. But Hunter is going to bring some much-needed juice to this team,” Kiper said. “He was the wire-to-wire No. 1 prospect on my board, dominating on both sides of the ball in college. His ball skills, feel for the game and quickness are outstanding. I could see Hunter making big plays on offense and defense for the Jags.

I expect Hunter to play primarily on offense in Jacksonville. New coach Liam Coen wants to give quarterback Trevor Lawrence help, and the combination of Hunter and Brian Thomas Jr. should do it. Hunter is a touchdown machine. But I also fully expect him to spend a lot of time on the field with the defense, especially late in games. Cornerback is an issue in Jacksonville, so look for Hunter to get reps opposite Tyson Campbell (Jourdan Lewis will be mainly in the slot). I'm betting defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile will push to get him out there when his unit is backed up against the red zone, too… Hunter is a baller who is going to make this team better very, very quickly. Two for the price of one.”

Travis Hunter was a force at Colorado, catching 96 passes for 1,258 receiving yards and a program single-season record 15 receiving touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 36 tackles with four interceptions, 11 broken-up passes and one forced fumble.

Jaguars, Browns make blockbuster trade, select Travis Hunter, Mason Graham

While parting with the top-ranked player in this year's class was undoubtedly difficult, the Browns received a haul that gives them the ammo to trade up for a quarterback next year, if necessary. They also picked up a blue-chip prospect at fifth overall in Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham.

“The flip side of that trade was the Browns moving back three spots. They added a Day 2 pick this weekend. They added a first-rounder in 2026. And then they took my No. 3 prospect in Graham,” Kiper said of the move. “He doesn't have many “wow” traits, but he's an extremely good football player. I love his technique and power, and Graham will join Maliek Collins and Shelby Harris to form a reliable defensive interior in Cleveland. The Browns are trying to reset, and Graham will help boost the defense.

“I would have loved Hunter here, too. Like Jacksonville, Cleveland needs players who will excite the fan base. But factoring in the trade return and the fact that they still got a top-three prospect, this is a good start to their draft. The Jaguars aren't a lock to make the playoffs next season, so that 2026 first-rounder could end up being in at least the teens. And remember that Cleveland has the No. 33 pick at the beginning of Round 2 on Friday; could it get a quarterback there?”