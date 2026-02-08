Fourteen years in the NFL is not enough for Russell Wilson, who is still looking to continue playing in 2026. With teams like the Minnesota Vikings and Washington Commanders in the hunt for a veteran quarterback, the New York Giants' impending free agent will have a market in the coming months.

Despite playing just six games in 2026 and spending most of the season as the Giants' third-string quarterback, Wilson still believes he is a starting-caliber quarterback. The 10-time Pro Bowler has been “mentally and physically” preparing himself to continue playing since the end of the 2025 season, NFL reporter Judy Battista reported.

Wilson ended the 2025 season with 831 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions while completing just 58 percent of his passes. The year ended poorly, but Wilson is responsible for arguably the team's best highlight of the season, a 48-yard bomb to Malik Nabers in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys.

RUSSELL WILSON MOON BALL TO MALIK NABERS. GIANTS LEAD. pic.twitter.com/Chl9HdjldL — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2025

The 37-year-old is no longer the player he once was, but teams still see value in him as a backup. While Wilson might view himself as a premier option, his next job will likely be as a contingency plan. This version of Wilson is inconsistent, to say the least, but he has proven he is still capable of delivering high-level performances at the right moments.

Teams will not run to the counter to extend Wilson an offer, but he will begin the 2026 season on a roster, more likely than not.

Vikings want a veteran quarterback

The Vikings are not completely giving up on J.J. McCarthy just yet, but they are making changes to their listless quarterback room. Minnesota has made it known that it wants to add a veteran signal-caller in the offseason, which could be Russell Wilson.

McCarthy was better than fans gave him credit for at the end of the season, racking up seven total touchdowns to just three turnovers in his final four games. McCarthy is far from a finished product, but there is clearly something there for Kevin O'Connell to work with.

O'Connell's biggest issue with his 2025 quarterbacks was their lack of health, which plagued the Vikings' season. McCarthy missed seven games in 2025 after sitting out his entire rookie season, while his initial backup, Carson Wentz, suffered a season-ending injury in Week 8.

The injuries forced the Vikings to play undrafted rookie Max Brosmer, who was nothing short of an utter disaster. Finding a quality backup quarterback is one of Minnesota's biggest needs in the 2026 offseason.

A veteran like Wilson would be perfect for the job. Wilson was an ideal teammate and mentor for Jaxson Dart in 2025, and signing with the Vikings would give him the best chance to take the field in 2026. Whether McCarthy goes down again or Minnesota completely moves on from his inconsistency, the job is open for the taking. Signing with the Vikings might be Wilson's best move in the 2026 NFL offseason.

Commanders need more Jayden Daniels insurance

Another team in desperate need of a quality backup quarterback is the Washington Commanders, who fell off a cliff in 2025. Washington's season unraveled due to a series of injuries to 2024 Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels, who appeared in just seven games in his sophomore campaign.

The Commanders have had Marcus Mariota behind Daniels in each of the last two seasons, which backfired in 2025. While Daniels has vocalized his appreciation for Mariota's leadership and mentorship, the 32-year-old is far from a player capable of leading a team at this point in his career.

Washington could re-sign Mariota in March for the second consecutive offseason, but head coach Dan Quinn's recent moves suggest otherwise. Quinn's firings of offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. suggest wholesale changes are coming, and Mariota, who went just 2-6 as a starter in 2025, is unlikely to be part of his future plans.

Wilson might not be an MVP candidate anymore, but he is still an upgrade from Mariota. Having him behind Daniels gives Washington some insurance it has not had at the position in years.

Russell Wilson could swap places with Tua Tagovailoa

The Miami Dolphins are currently in the midst of a complete franchise rebuild, which is likely to include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Miami benched its former first-round pick at the end of the 2025 season, and new head coach Jeff Hafley is unlikely to reverse that decision.

The Dolphins enter the 2026 NFL offseason as one of the most obvious quarterback-needy teams. Hafley might like the idea of keeping Quinn Ewers as a backup, but the new regime appears intent on doing everything it can to get rid of Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins own the No. 11 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which they could feasibly use to select their next starting quarterback. If that is the plan, first-year general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan will be looking to add a veteran signal-caller in free agency, assuming he can find a suitor willing to take on the 27-year-old Hawaiian southpaw.

Miami is in a messy situation, but it is one that could result in Wilson finding his way to South Florida.

Russell Wilson could join Matthew Stafford in LA

If Russell Wilson's goal is to play in 2026, teaming up with the potential reigning MVP would typically be the last place to go. However, the Los Angeles Rams' quarterback room is in an interesting position, even with Matthew Stafford coming off a resurgent season.

The Rams shut down trade interest in Stafford last offseason by restructuring his contract, keeping him in Los Angeles through the 2026 season. Los Angeles will still need to find his new backup, with Jimmy Garoppolo re-entering free agency.

Stafford, who turned 38 on Feb. 7, has only missed three games in the last three years, but Father Time is beginning to catch up with him. Stafford has dealt with nagging injuries for the last few seasons, including a back injury that threatened his Week 1 availability during the 2025 preseason.

Sean McVay has historically preferred having multiple experienced veterans in his quarterback room. None of the available options has more experience in the 2026 free agency class than Wilson.

Wilson might not like the idea of handicapping himself behind Stafford, but he already has connections to Los Angeles, where he recently put his mansion up for sale. Ending his career in California might be the best for Wilson's family as he transitions to life after football.

Titans should upgrade Cam Ward's backup

Reuniting with Brian Daboll might not be Russell Wilson's ideal plan, but it could work out the second time around. The Tennessee Titans were among the teams that should have considered trading for Wilson during the 2025 season, and they need to send him an offer in free agency for the same reasons.

The Titans are more than comfortable with Cam Ward, particularly with his strong end to his rookie season. They still need a quality backup, which would require an upgrade from Brandon Allen, who shared the room with Ward in 2025.

Ward has been a durable player throughout his career, but he is also prone to taking unnecessary hits. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick absorbed 55 sacks in his rookie season, tied with Geno Smith for the most in the league.

The Titans' offensive line is not great, but Ward's habit of holding onto the ball also contributes to his high pressure rate. Either way, the generational talent puts himself in harm's way more than any coach would like to see.

Knowing how well Wilson handled playing behind Dart, Daboll should see value in adding Wilson in the 2026 offseason. New head coach Robert Saleh is also familiar with Wilson's game, preparing for the former Seahawks quarterback twice a year during his four-year stint with the San Francisco 49ers.