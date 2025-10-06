After Week 4 of the NFL brought on a rash of injuries affecting star talent, Week 5 brought on some of the same. This past weekend brought a range of injuries, from simple sprains to potential season-ending injuries, helping to define the beginning of October as the cool breeze of fall approached. Here is a broader look at the players affected by injury and their expected return timeline.

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton – Ankle Sprain

In the third quarter, Hampton left the game against the Washington Commanders. He had injured his ankle and was later seen wearing a boot. On Monday, Hampton will undergo a series of medical tests to assess the damage.

The Chargers have now lost three consecutive games after falling to the Commanders 27-10. Currently, they are 3-3 after starting the season winning their first three games. Meanwhile, Hampton is halted at 314 rushing yards with two touchdowns and 66 carries.

Eagles LG Landon Dickerson – Ankle Injury

Philadelphia's season guard left the game against the Denver Broncos early in the first quarter. It was due to an ankle injury and he never returned to the game. In the second half, the Eagles blew a 17-3 lead to give up 18 points in the fourth quarter.

In the end, the Eagles lost 21-17. At the same time, the Eagles lost their first game of the season and are now 4-1. Recently, Dickerson has had to endure a series of injuries. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Dickerson left the game early due to an apparent injury to the upper body.

Altogether, he has battled injuries to his back and knee thus far.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson – Hamstring Strain

After sustaining a hamstring strain against the Kansas City Chiefs last week, Jackson didn't suit up on Sunday against the Houston Texans. In the process, the Ravens were blown out 44-10. This game allowed the Ravens to give up a record 177 points over their first five games.

After Week 5, the Ravens are off to a 1-4 start. According to Rashad Grove of BET, Jackson is expected to miss 2-3 weeks.

Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy – Swollen Ankle

Right before the Chiefs take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday Night Football, Worthy got some good news. He was cleared to play after battling a swollen ankle. Upon arriving in Jacksonville, Worthy reported that his ankle had been swollen.

The Chiefs are 2-2 and are looking to build off their 37-20 Week 4 win over the Ravens. So far, Worthy has 83 receiving yards on five receptions.

Bills LB Matt Milano – Pectoral Injury

Not only were the Bills upset by the Patriots, but LB Matt Liano went out with a Pectoral injury, related to the chest. Ultimately, he was taken out of the game early. This is the latest in a string of injuries Milano has had to face in recent memory.

In 2023, he suffered a broken leg during Week 5, which ended his season. The following year, he developed soreness in his biceps during training camp.

Lions CB Terrion Arnold – Shoulder Injury

After being listed as questionable, Arnold suffered a shoulder injury during the Lions game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He left in the second half of the game and didn't return. Recently, Arnold made a return after suffering an injury during Week 1.

Against the Packers, he suffered a groin injury and had to leave the game.

Giants WR Darius Slayton – Hamstring Injury

On Sunday, Slayton left the game against the New Orleans Saints due to hamstring injury. Ultimately, the Giants lost the game 26-14. On Thursday, they will take on the Philadelphia Eagles at home.

The return of Slayton for Thursday remains unknown.

Giants WR Malik Nabers – Torn ACL

Later this week, Nabers will undergo surgery after tearing his ACL against the Chargers last week, which ended his season. That combined with the injury affecting Slayton drastically creates a void amongst the Giants receiving game.

Previously, Nabers endured toe injury, a concussion, and groin injuries.

Colts K Spencer Shrader – Knee Injury

Unfortunately, Shrader is out for the season due to a knee injury. It came early in the Colts game on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. Though the Colts won handily 40-6, the loss of Shrader hits hard.

In September, Shrader was named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month. That same month, Shrader was a hero with a 60 yard field goal to give the Broncos a 29-28 win over the Colts.