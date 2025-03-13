The NFL offseason is perhaps most known for the free agent period. Players with expiring contracts hit the open market and are free to sign with any team around the NFL. However, free agency is far from the only way to add talent to the roster, and sometimes, teams covet players who are still employed by someone else. Therefore, trades are an essential part of building an NFL roster. With the first wave of free agency in the rearview mirror, we are going to look at the most impactful trades of the 2025 NFL offseason so far. This isn't necessarily a ranking of the best trades in terms of who came out on top in respective deals. Instead, we are ranking the deals that should have the biggest impact during the 2025 season and in the years to come.

1. DK Metcalf traded to Steelers

The most impactful trade of the 2025 NFL offseason has been the Pittsburgh Steelers' deal for DK Metcalf. The Steelers have had one of the worst receiving corps in the NFL for quite some time now, but they haven't been able to land a deal for a star player. That changed when they sent a second-round draft pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for Metcalf's services. The teams also swapped sixth and seventh-round picks.

The Steelers still don't know who will be quarterbacking their team next year, but whoever it is will be happy to have Metcalf on the roster. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver is a freak of nature. He can bully defensive backs with pure strength, but he has incredible speed, too. Metcalf makes quarterbacks happy because you can just throw the ball his way and he will probably come down with it, making him the ultimate security blanket option.

The Seahawks' original asking price for Metcalf was a first-round pick, so the Steelers did well to get him for cheaper. He immediately signed a contract extension with the team, too, so he will be making an impact in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.

2. Geno Smith traded to Raiders

Clearly, the Seahawks are blowing things up. In addition to Metcalf, they also traded their starting quarterback: Geno Smith. This mass rebuild is impactful in and of itself, as the Seahawks have now gone from playoff contenders (they were above .500 for three straight seasons) to a team with an unpredictable future.

After their initial surge of trades, it looked like they'd be playing for a high draft pick next season, but they've since made win-now moves for Sam Darnold and DeMarcus Lawrence. Still, this Seahawks squad will look very different next season than it has in years past.

More importantly, though, this trade is impactful because it delivers a new starting quarterback to the Las Vegas Raiders. People have varying opinions on Smith, but he is certainly the best signal-caller the team has had since Derek Carr was in his prime. Smith went to two Pro Bowls in Seattle. It took a third-round pick for the Raiders to acquire him.

3. Deebo Samuel traded to Commanders

Like the Steelers, the Washington Commanders desperately needed receiver help. The team exceeded all expectations last year because of the play of Jayden Daniels, the Rookie of the Year winner, but they did it without many big name pass catchers. Outside of Terry McLaurin, the team's receiver room was filled with unheralded players.

Now, the Commanders have a new talented and versatile weapon to make their offense even more scary. Washington traded a fifth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel. Samuel is one of the best yards-after-catch receivers in the league, and he can also be used in the backfield as a ball carrier.

There are concerns that Samuel is regressing, but he seems like the perfect pairing alongside Daniels. The quarterback had one of the best rookie seasons ever and is a incredible rushing threat in his own right. Opposing defenses are going to have a hard time deciding who to try and stop on Washington's offense next season.

4. Laremy Tunsil traded to Commanders

In addition to Samuel, the Commanders made another impactful trade to boost their offensive line. Laremy Tunsil was arguably the best offensive lineman moved this offseason, whether that is via trade or free agency. The Commanders sent the Houston Texans 2025 third and seventh-round picks, as well as 2026 second and fourth-rounders.

It is a heavy price to pay, but it is well worth it to ensure the team's young quarterback stays upright and healthy. Tunsil is one of the premier blindside protectors in all of football. The Commanders' offense does so many unique things, and Tunsil will fit in perfectly.

5. Joe Thuney traded to Bears

The NFL trade market was the preferred method of adding offensive line help this offseason, especially for the Chicago Bears. The team made two trades to bolster their interior offensive line. Pass and run blocking were the team's biggest issues last season, but the Bears improved those areas in a big way.

Chicago traded a 2026 fourth-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for Joe Thuney. The guard who spent time at left tackle last season is a four-time Super Bowl champion. That winning experience will help the Bears take the next step.

6. Jonah Jackson traded to Bears

The other offensive lineman the Bears traded for was Jonah Jackson. It cost a little bit less (2025 sixth-round pick) to bring him in. This move can somewhat be lumped into the Thuney deal, but together, these acquisitions should help the offensive line go from an area of weakness to a position of strength for Chicago.

7. Christian Kirk traded to Texans

The Houston Texans were expected to compete for the Super Bowl last season, largely because their receiving corps was projected to be arguably the best in the NFL. Instead, the team disappointed in comparison to expectations for some. Injuries to Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs were a big reason why.

This offseason, the team had to reboot their receiver room. The Jacksonville Jaguars were going to release Christian Kirk, but Houston didn't want to risk him signing elsewhere, so they traded a 2026 seventh-round draft pick for him.

Kirk is still a productive player. He amassed 2,274 receiving yards in his three seasons in Jacksonville despite being hurt for much of last season. The team was ready to move on from him because of his lofty contract, though, but he might be the exact piece the Texans need now that Diggs is likely to sign elsewhere in free agency.

8. CJ Gardner Johnson traded to Texans

We pinned the Philadelphia Eagles as the biggest losers of free agency so far. They've lost a lot of good players, including Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. They also inexcusably traded away C.J. Gardner-Johnson. The defending champion's defense is going to be a lot weaker next season, and the Eagles' trade with the Texans will be a big reason why.

In return for the safety, the Eagles added Kenyon Green. The former first-rounder has looked like a massive draft bust in his young career. He was one of the worst guards in the NFL as a rookie, and he missed all of his second season. Green didn't do much to inspire a career trajectory turnaround in year three, either.

However, the Eagles are known for having arguably the best offensive line in the NFL, and Mekhi Becton (the player Green is likely replacing) turned things around in Philadelphia last season. Perhaps Green will do the same and make this trade look less bad in hindsight. This NFL offseason trade is impactful both in terms of the Texans could benefit and the Eagles could get a lot worse.